Minor Hockey awards night to go ahead at Grand Forks’ Gyro Park

Awards to be emceed by hockey broadcaster Kevin McKinnon

Grand Forks Minor Hockey Association is inviting the community to an awards ceremony next week at Gyro Park, according to President Rich Piché.

Prestige awards will be handed out to distinguished players as well as last season’s coach of the year. The ceremony will be emceed by Grand Forks’ hockey broadcaster Kevin McKinnon.

The show will include a special performance by the rock bank “Mad Dog,” starring Piché, Dave Lafreniere and Rob Ogloff.

The ceremony kicks off at the park at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14.

 

The U-13 Bruins (pictured above) will be among many Grand Forks Hockey Assoc. teams celebrated at next week’s awards. Photo courtesy of Michaela Ashbee
