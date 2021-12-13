Grand Forks’ Atom Bruins take weekend Jamboree

The Under-11’s took on teams from Castlegar and Trail

The U-11 Bruins’ Bentley Clemens takes a pass from the little Bears’ Erica Evdokimoff during Saturday’s game against the Trail Whitesmoke. Photo courtesy of Dave Evdokimoff

Grand Forks’s Atom Bruins swept last weekend’s exhibition Jamboree at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena, according to head coach Dave Evdokimoff.

Playing in front of the Border Bruins, the little Bears went on to beat their rivals on the Castlegar Dynamite and the Trail Whitesmoke Saturday, Dec. 11.

Grand Forks’ Under-11’s won their first game against Castlegar 6-0, clearing the Whitesmoke with a final score of 9-2.

“The kids were very excited to have the big Bruins cheering us on,” Evdokimoff told The Gazette. “They came into our dressing room after the last game and told the kids what they were d0ing well,” he continued.

The U-11 Bruins are set to play their last game of the season-half at Castlegar Sunday, Dec. 19. The kids are scheduled to play a tournament at Osoyoos and Oliver in the new year, Evdokimoff said.

