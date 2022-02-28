U-13 Bruins’ coaches Matt Zamec (far left) and Corey Flodell (far right) celebrate with the team after their championship win at The Jack Sunday, Feb. 27. Photo: Submitted

U-13 Bruins’ coaches Matt Zamec (far left) and Corey Flodell (far right) celebrate with the team after their championship win at The Jack Sunday, Feb. 27. Photo: Submitted

Grand Forks’ U-13 Bruins win West Kootenay playoffs

Weekend tournament saw young Bears come away with two overtime wins

Grand Forks’ Under-13 Bruins swept the West Kootenay’s Minor Hockey house league championships at The Jack Goddard Memorial Arena last weekend, Feb. 25-27.

The young Bears played five games in a round-robin tournament that ended in what Team Manager Michaela Ashbee called “an absolutely insane day” on Sunday. It was truly exhilarating for Grand Forks and West Boundary parents in the stands (Ashbee lives in Midway) when their kids won their last two games in sudden-death overtime, Ashbee said.

The home team went up against the Greater Trail Wildcats on Friday, beating the all-girl team 2-nil. The young Bruins then beat Nakusp and Castlegar by scores of 8-nil and 9-nil.

Grand Forks went on to win Sunday’s semi-final against the Greater Trail Raptors’ Team 1 by 3-2. The championship game saw a high-scoring contest against the Raptors’ Team 2, ending in a score of 5-4 for the Bruins.

Ashbee said the U-13 Bruins’ will hang their championship banner at The Jack some time in March.

 

