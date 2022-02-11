Accused made video appearance at court Tuesday, Feb. 8. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Accused made video appearance at court Tuesday, Feb. 8. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Greenwood man pleads not guilty on assault, driving charges

Grand Forks provincial court could hear five separate trials

A Greenwood man has pleaded not guilty to a string of allegedly violent offences and driving charges, potentially leading to as many separate trials.

READ MORE: Greenwood man to stand trial for alleged stabbing

READ MORE: Greenwood man resolves assault charge with peace bond

Christopher Blair Mclean, 54, appeared by video feed at Grand Forks provincial court Tuesday, Feb. 8. His charges stem from alleged incidents in Greenwood between late December 2020 and the summer of 2021.

Mclean pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily harm, one count of assault and one count each of uttering threats and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. He also pleaded not guilty to one count of mischief under $5,000 and one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Judge Robert Brown ordered the court to set aside dates for each of Mclean’s five trials at Grand Forks’ next remand date, Tuesday, March 8.

Mclean also faces a raft of charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, the court heard.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultCourtGrand Forks

Previous story
B.C. school district suspends 2 trustees after bullying complaints
Next story
Orange Shirt Day founder condemns use of Every Child Matters shirts by Freedom Convoy

Just Posted

A blockade will take place at the Paterson border crossing from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. File photo
Canada-U.S. border crossing blockade planned for Paterson near Rossland on Saturday

School board chair Rose Zitko (fourth from the right) poses for a photo with board trustees. Photo: sd51.bc.ca
‘Nothing’s set in stone,’ about Midway Elementary, says school board chair

Accused made video appearance at court Tuesday, Feb. 8. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Greenwood man pleads not guilty on assault, driving charges

Kaslo Village Hall. File photo
Councillor storms out of Kaslo council debate on vaccine mandate action