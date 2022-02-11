Greenwood man pleads not guilty on assault, driving charges

A Greenwood man has pleaded not guilty to a string of allegedly violent offences and driving charges, potentially leading to as many separate trials.

Christopher Blair Mclean, 54, appeared by video feed at Grand Forks provincial court Tuesday, Feb. 8. His charges stem from alleged incidents in Greenwood between late December 2020 and the summer of 2021.

Mclean pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily harm, one count of assault and one count each of uttering threats and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. He also pleaded not guilty to one count of mischief under $5,000 and one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Judge Robert Brown ordered the court to set aside dates for each of Mclean’s five trials at Grand Forks’ next remand date, Tuesday, March 8.

Mclean also faces a raft of charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, the court heard.

