Greenwood man resolves assault charge with peace bond

The man maintains his previous not guilty plea, Grand Forks provincial court hears Tuesday, June 29

A Greenwood man resolved an assault charge by agreeing to a peace bond Tuesday, June 29.

Justin Douglas, 46, was charged last December with one count of assault with a weapon in connection with an October 2020 fight in Greenwood, according to online court documents.

Speaking before Grand Forks provincial court Tuesday morning, Crown prosecutor Rebecca Smyth gave a vague description of an altercation between the accused and a Wilfred Chamber.

“There was an actual fight between the two and Mr. Chamber got the worst of it,” she told the court.

As a condition of the peace bond, Douglas maintains the not guilty plea he entered in April, Judge Robert Brown said. Douglas then acknowledged that his actions had given Chamber reason to fear for his safety.

Judge Brown then ordered Douglas to keep the peace and to stay away from Chamber for a year. As a special condition, Douglas is not allowed to carry knives on him within any city limits unless traveling directly to or from his home in rural Greenwood.

