Greenwood man to stand trial for alleged stabbing

A Greenwood man will stand trial for last October’s alleged stabbing near a city motel.
A lawyer for 46-year-old Justin Douglas entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the accused, who appeared at Grand Forks provincial court before Judge Phillip Seagram Tuesday, April 6.
Seagram said the court would fix a trial date when at Grand Forks’ next circuit court, Tuesday, May 4.
“Have a beautiful day,” Douglas told Seagram.
Douglas was charged with one count of assault with a weapon last December, according to court documents.
