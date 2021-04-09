Greenwood man to stand trial for alleged stabbing

Grand Forks provincial court will set a trial date next month

A Greenwood man will stand trial for last October’s alleged stabbing near a city motel.

A lawyer for 46-year-old Justin Douglas entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the accused, who appeared at Grand Forks provincial court before Judge Phillip Seagram Tuesday, April 6.

Seagram said the court would fix a trial date when at Grand Forks’ next circuit court, Tuesday, May 4.

“Have a beautiful day,” Douglas told Seagram.

Douglas was charged with one count of assault with a weapon last December, according to court documents.

