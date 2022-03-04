Grand Forks man to appear on environmental charges next month

A rural Grand Forks man has been charged with environmental offences stemming from an alleged incident in the area two years ago, court records show.

Peter Udo Demski, 49, is due at Grand Forks provincial court Tuesday, April 5, when he is scheduled to make a first appearance on one count of “introducing waste into the environment causing pollution” under the Environmental Management Act and one count of contravening sections of the Wildfire Act.

Both violations were allegedly committed in or near the city on April 22, 2020. The charges were laid against Demski on Feb. 9.

The accused has not yet entered a plea.

