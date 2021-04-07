Granby Road fires could lead to charges for property owner

Investigators believe the individual is responsible for multiple violations under the Environmental Management Act

A pig rummages the scene of a multiple structure fire at 9175 Granby Rd., last November. The provincial Crown is now considering charges against the property’s previous owner, whom investigators believe is responsible for several other fires at 9175 Granby Rd. and a neighbouring property, which they still own. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The BC Conservation Service Office (CSO) is recommending charges against a property owner allegedly responsible for a string of illegal burns on Granby Road.

READ MORE: Grand Forks fire department revisits Granby Road property for repeat un-permitted burn

READ MORE: City of Grand Forks, fire department deliver fee to Granby Road property for suspicious fires

Lead investigator Mark Walkosky said the CSO’s Grand Forks office filed its recommendation to the provincial Crown on March 31.

The investigation yielded “extensive evidence” from 14 burn complaints at 9175 and 9385 Granby Rd., over the past year.

Conservation Service officers and Grand Forks Fire/Rescue officials believe the properties’ owner repeatedly caused or allowed fires to be set at both addresses which burned trailers, RVs, garbage and other prohibited materials, according to the Environmental Management Act (EMA). The property at 9175 Granby Rd. has since been sold to a buyer or buyers not under investigation, according to multiple sources familiar with the sale.

Walkosky said his investigation identified concerns to neighbours’ health and safety as well as possible ecological damage after trailers, RVs and garbage were found burning on the properties, allegedly violating the EMA. Burning these and other prohibited materials can land offenders a $575 fine under the act — per each alleged offence, he explained.

The City of Grand Forks and Grand Forks/Fire Rescue delivered a fee for service to 9175 Granby Rd., after firefighters put out seven fires at that address in the space of one week last November. Department investigators found that all seven were suspicious in nature.

Firefighters were last called to an allegedly prohibited burn at 9385 Granby Rd. on March 15, according to Fire Chief George Seigler.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireGrand ForksRCMP