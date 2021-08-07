Grand Forks Fire/Rescue returns to 9385 Granby Rd

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue were called to a structure fire at 9385 Granby Rd on Saturday, Aug. 7, marking the seventh time in roughly a year the department has attended a burn complaint at that address.

Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché said he found a small wooden shed engulfed in flames shortly after the fire was reported at 2 p.m. The shed quickly burnt to the ground, he said, adding that there were no injuries.

Piché said the fire was “suspicious,” especially because the shed appeared to have been unoccupied and more or less empty when it caught fire.

The aftermath of Saturday's fire suggests the shed was empty when it went up in flames at 9385 Granby Rd. Saturday, Aug. 7.

“There was no ignition source that would’ve caused that shed to spontaneously catch fire,” he explained.

The fire spread “very minorly” to surrounding grass, he said. But there was “absolutely” a very serious risk that the fire could have caused a much bigger wildfire in the area.

“Nobody can predict what a fire will do after it starts,” he said, adding that “just one little ember caught on the wind” could have very easily set fire to the expanse of “bone dry” grass on the property.

Grand Forks RCMP briefly attended Saturday’s fire, Piché said.

