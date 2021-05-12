Dep. Fire Chiefs Rich Piché (left) and Stephane Dionne said they were disappointed that only one person showed up at the George Evans fire hall’s recruitment drive Tuesday evening, May. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Dep. Fire Chiefs Rich Piché (left) and Stephane Dionne said they were disappointed that only one person showed up at the George Evans fire hall’s recruitment drive Tuesday evening, May. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue says rural fire hall at risk of closing

Home insurance could spike across North Fork if George Evans fire hall loses fire protection status

North Fork residents could face a steep bump in home insurance if more volunteers don’t swell the ranks at the George Evans fire hall. The fire “is at risk of closing,” according to a letter Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s mailed to 302 area homes three weeks ago, according to Dep. Chief Rich Piché.

READ MORE: Grand Forks Fire/Rescue to host coffee fundraiser

VIDEO: Grand Forks Fire/Rescue brings home new engine

Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne said the fire hall at 1331 Granby Rd. currently has six volunteers on its roster. It needs 15 in order to satisfy minimum protection levels set by the Fire Underwriters Survey (FUS), which provides statistical fire data to the Canadian Fire Insurance Grading Index.

Dionne said he’d hoped to see around 10 prospects at the fire hall’s recruitment drive on Tuesday evening, May 11. One man showed up.

Volunteer firefighter Dave Pownall is one of six members at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s George Evans Hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Fire service is thin across the North Fork, putting the heavily forested area at greater risk of wildfires. With most volunteers now working in Grand Forks, Dionne said it could take up to 40 minutes for the department to respond to daytime emergencies on the further reaches of Granby Road.

FUS vice president Michael Currie said fire halls with less than 10 active members could be downgraded to “unprotected” status, which could cost local policyholders between 50 and 70 per cent in discounts to their home insurance premiums.

“We’re always trying to incentivize best practices when it comes to fire protection, he said, adding that the FUS works with struggling fire halls.

“But there has to be some sort of consequence when fire service drops below a certain point.”

It now falls on the department to come up with a way to keep the fire hall open.

“It’s back to the drawing board for us, because it makes no sense to close the fire hall,” Dionne said.

Dionne said he would sit down with Piché and Chief George Seigler to discuss a new recruitment strategy next week.

 

