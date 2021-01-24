WATCH — Grand Forks Fire/Rescue brings home new engine

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue members push Engine 352 into its new home at the Carson Hall Wednesday, Jan. 21. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks volunteer fire department brought home a new tradition on Wednesday, Jan. 20, “pushing” their newest engine into the newly renovated Carson Hall on Reservoir Road.

Firefighters have been pushing new engines into stations since the days of the horse and buggy, Fire Chief George Seigler told The Gazette. Wednesday’s christening ceremony was the first time Grand Forks Fire/Rescue christened a new engine with an inaugural push.

Engine 352, replete with a fire hose apparatus and a massive diesel engine, has served with Grand Forks Fire/Rescue since the summer of 2019.

“Now that the expansion and renovations are done at Carson Hall, it’s time for it to come home,” he said.

Nine members, volunteer firefighters and officers alike, were on hand to push the engine, with another firefighter at the wheel.

