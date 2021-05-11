Grand Forks Fire/Rescue to host coffee fundraiser

Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché said he hopes to raise money to buy 100 cups of coffee for frontline workers. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue is raising donations to buy coffee for frontline workers. As an added bonus, Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché said the department will give away free smoke detectors to lucky donors.

The fundraiser kicks off at Central Avenue’s Jitterz Coffee & Espresso between 8 and 10 a.m. Monday, May 17.

Customers can make $10 donations at the till, which the coffee shop will put towards two coffees for doctors, nurses and emergency first responders. The department hopes to raise enough money to buy 100 courtesy coffees.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to frontline workers we don’t see every day,” Piché said.

Every fifth donor will be offered a free smoke detector courtesy of the department and the Fire Chiefs Association of B.C., Piché said. Donors already equipped with smoke detectors can pass the gift onto someone else who needs one.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks