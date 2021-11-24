Charges stayed against Grand Forks men accused of violent crimes

Charges, including forcible confinement, stemmed from an alleged incident in July 2020

The provincial crown on Tuesday, Nov. 16, stayed charges against two Grand Forks men accused of a raft of violent crimes, according to online court documents.

Joel Henry, 42, and Taylor Holley, 30, were charged on July 16, 2020 with robbery, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement without lawful authority and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, all of which the Crown alleged were committed in Grand Forks the day before.

Both of the accused chose last January to be tried by a provincial judge alone, having entered not guilty pleas at the city courthouse.

In granting a stay of proceedings (SOP), the Crown can resume prosecution against an accused within one year of the SOP, although in practice, this tends to be rare.

The Crown’s spokesperson was not available for comment when this story was published online Wednesday, Nov. 24.

