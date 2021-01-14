Grand Forks men to stand trial for alleged violent crimes last July

The men appeared before Provincial Judge Phillip Seagram at the Grand Forks Court House Tuesday, Jan. 12

The accused entered their pleas at Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Jan. 12. File photo

Two city men pleaded not guilty to a raft of violent criminal charges at Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Jan. 12.

READ MORE: Grand Forks man takes peace bond after flower fisticuffs

READ MORE: Midway man takes peace bond after hitting man for having sex on beach

Joel Henry and Taylor Holley are separately facing counts of alleged robbery, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and uttering threats against a man in Grand Forks on July 15, according to Crown charges read by Judge Phillip Seagram.

Each of the accused told the judge that they wished to be tried by a Provincial Court Judge. Neither had retained defense counsel as of Jan. 12, the court heard. Both are due in Grand Forks circuit court Tuesday, Feb. 9, where Seagram said they would be given a date for trial.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aggravated assaultCourtCriminal JusticeGrand Forks