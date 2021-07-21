Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Crown stays charges against Christina Lake man accused of drug trafficking, weapons offences

The accused was due to stand trial at Grand Forks provincial court

The federal Crown on Wednesday, July 21, stayed drugs and weapons charges against Christina Lake’s Michael Ling.

READ MORE: Police seize drugs, weapons and cash from Christina Lake residence

Ling, 61, was due to stand trial next month at the city courthouse, where he was to face 14 Crown charges laid in March 2020. His charges included two counts of alleged drug trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, one count of alleged possession with intent to sell under the Cannabis Act and 11 alleged weapons offences under the Criminal Code, according to online court records.

In granting a stay of proceedings (SOP), the Crown can resume prosecution against an accused within one year of the SOP, although in practice, this tends to be rare.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrugsGrand ForksRCMP

Previous story
Revelstoke Search and Rescue asks people to stay out of the backcountry
Next story
B.C. wildfires ‘graphic’ evidence of climate change, premier says

Just Posted

A thick column of smoke towers above the Gladstone Park wildfire Monday, July 19. Photo: Facebook / Dave Talarico
Gladstone Park wildfire doubles in two days

Asst. Fire Chief Manfred Bialon, pictured here on the scene of an August 2004 wildfire, retired from Grand Fork’s volunteer fire departnment last week. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue
Manfred Bialon leaves Grand Forks Fire/Rescue after decades of service

Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Crown stays charges against Christina Lake man accused of drug trafficking, weapons offences

Trozzo Creek fire 7.5 km northeast of Winlaw in the B.C. Kootenay region, July 17, 2021. As of July 21 the fire is estimated at 1,100 hectares, out of control but not threatening structures. (B.C. Wildfire Service)
Stay out of B.C. back country while fire risk high, Horgan urges during stop in Castlegar