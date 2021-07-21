Crown stays charges against Christina Lake man accused of drug trafficking, weapons offences

The accused was due to stand trial at Grand Forks provincial court

The federal Crown on Wednesday, July 21, stayed drugs and weapons charges against Christina Lake’s Michael Ling.

Ling, 61, was due to stand trial next month at the city courthouse, where he was to face 14 Crown charges laid in March 2020. His charges included two counts of alleged drug trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, one count of alleged possession with intent to sell under the Cannabis Act and 11 alleged weapons offences under the Criminal Code, according to online court records.

In granting a stay of proceedings (SOP), the Crown can resume prosecution against an accused within one year of the SOP, although in practice, this tends to be rare.

