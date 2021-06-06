Boundary School District reports growing number of COVID-19 infections over weekend

Emails by Acting Superintendent suggest the positive cases stem from exposures at Grand Forks high school

The Boundary School District (SD51) has reported a growing number of COVID-19 infections over the weekend, leaving an unknown number of students, parents and staff in self-isolation.

The Interior Health Authority (IH) has identified a total of seven new positive cases district-wide as of Sunday evening, June 6, according to SD 51’s Acting Superintendent Anna Lautard.

Emailing parents of Grand Forks Secondary School (GFSS) students Friday evening June, 4, Lautard said an unspecified number within the high school’s “community” had tested positive for the virus. Contract-tracing by IH officials had established a “school exposure” on May 25 and every day between May 27 and June 3, her email stated.

Lautard then reported four positive cases across SD51 in follow-up emails Saturday, June 5. She reported there more cases in emails Sunday. IH had identified that cases in connection with a second school exposure over two days starting May 24, according to her most recent email.

SD51 worked closely with IH, she told parents, explaining that the health authority had contacted everyone who may have been exposed to those recently infected within the SD51 community.

Only IH can handle contract-tracing investigations, she reminded parents. Each of the five people who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 “are now self-isolating at home,” she reported.

For more information about the 11 symptoms of COVID-19, please consult the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s most recent information bulletin.

