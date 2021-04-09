COVID-19 infection confirmed in Boundary School District

Those potentially exposed to the virus have been told to self-isolate, says acting Superintendent

A case of COVID-19 was confirmed within the Boundary School district on Thursday, Acting Superintendent told The Gazette Friday, April 9. The school district was notified by Interior Health Authority (IH) on Thursday.

Those identified by IH as having been potentially exposed to the virus were then told they must self-isolate. The school district has asked IH’s Rapid Response team to “review our existing protocols,” Lautard said.

Lautard declined further comment, citing privacy issues.

It is not known where the COVID-19 case occurred within the district, which oversees elementary and high schools in Grand Forks, Christina Lake, Greenwood, Midway, Beaverdell and Big White.

IH’s latest available data shows regional cases which were confirmed last week, between March 28 and April 3. Those numbers show three active cases in Grand Forks and no active cases in the Kettle Valley.

Boundary school children are required to wear face masks at all times during school schools, except when eating or drinking or when seated at their desks, according to a school district notice dated Feb. 5.

