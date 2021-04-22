School board reports possible COVID exposure at Grand Forks high school

School District 51 said a member of the school community had tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Students and staff at Grand Forks Second School (GFSS) may have been exposed to COVID-19 earlier this week, according to School District 51.

In an email to parents Thursday afternoon, April 22, acting Superintendent Anna Lautard said “a member of our school community” recently informed the district that they had tested positive for the virus and that they had been at GFSS on Monday, April 19.

Emailing parents three hours later, Lautard advised that Interior Health had told those who may have been exposed to self isolate.

Parents are asked to keep their children home from school if they show any of the 11 viral symptoms listed on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) COVID-19 information bulletin. These symptoms include fever or chills, cough, loss of sense of smell or taste, difficulty breathing, sore throat, loss of appetite, extreme fatigue, head and body aches, nausea or vomiting and or diarrhea.

Lautard assured parents in her second email that SD 51’s COVID-19 safety protocols would be “effectively implemented so students and staff can continue to attend as safely as possible.”

There were three reported cases of COVID 19 in Grand Forks and on in the Kettle Valley Region as of April 17, according to the BCCDC’s latest numbers.

