Santa stops for museum visit with Midway children

Six-year-old Finley Kamigochi sits on Santa’s lap outside the Kettle River Museum Saturday, Dec. 4. Photo courtesy of Mike Daloise, Chief at Midway Fire and Rescue

Submitted by John Hibberson of the Midway Museum Association

Santa Claus enjoyed a great turnout at the Kettle River Museum Saturday, Dec. 4.

We had an excellent showing as compared to last year, with children coming from Midway and points east and west of our village. Phil, who works for the village crew, was responsible for creating some terrific Christmas lighting work again this year for the Museum and Village. The place looked magically Christmas for the kids. The hot chocolate (complete with marshmallows!) and homemade cookies provided by the Midway Community Association were a resounding success.

(L-R) Midway RCMP’s Cpl. Jeff Raffle and Cst. Eric Coyne hold onto Santa’s Christmas ducks. Photo courtesy of Mike Daloise, Chief at Midway Fire and Rescue

Two small bonfires nearby kept everyone a little bit warmer. Santa was his usual, affable self, as was Fireman Aaron Pownall, who acted as Santa’s Little Helper in handing out the large candy bags after each child’s chat with the old fellow.

The support from the Midway RCMP Detachment and Midway Fire and Rescue was also most appreciated. Funny how a police car and fire engine with their lights flashing really slowed down traffic on that long straight stretch in front of the museum. Speaking of the Museum, director Wendy Higashi was a huge help as we prepared for the event.

Over the last two years, COVID-19 has driven a vicious wedge between people living in B.C. and especially in small, rural areas such as ours. Having such a successful event as last Saturday’s, with so many of our local residents finding a place to freely gather outside and mingle safely was such a welcome sight, a shout against the disease and a welcome return to creating a renewed sense of community. As a member of the Midway Community Association, this is what we always strive for.

I think in many ways we achieved it.

