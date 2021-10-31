IN PHOTOS: Midway’s Halloween 2021

The Gazette / Boundary Creek Times is hoping to identify this adorable girl who came out to the Midway Community Association’s Halloween bonfire. Please email details to laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca. Photo: Van Atkinson The Gazette / Boundary Creek Times is hoping to identify this adorable girl who came out to the Midway Community Association’s Halloween bonfire. Please email details to laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca.Photo: Van Atkinson The Gazette / Boundary Creek Times is hoping to identify this group who came out to the Midway Community Association’s Halloween bonfire. Please email details to laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca. Photo: Van Atkinson The Gazette / Boundary Creek Times is hoping to identify this boy, dressed as a hot dog, getting a hot dog at the Midway Community Association’s Halloween bonfire. Photo: Van Atkinson

The Gazette / Boundary Creek Times is hoping to identify this adorable girl who came out to the Midway Community Association’s Halloween bonfire. Please email details to laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca.Photo: Van Atkinson

The Gazette / Boundary Creek Times is hoping to identify this group who came out to the Midway Community Association’s Halloween bonfire. Please email details to laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca. Photo: Van Atkinson

The Gazette / Boundary Creek Times is hoping to identify this adorable girl who came out to the Midway Community Association’s Halloween bonfire. Please email details to laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca. Photo: Van Atkinson

The Gazette / Boundary Creek Times is hoping to identify this boy, dressed as a hot dog, getting a hot dog at the Midway Community Association’s Halloween bonfire. Photo: Van Atkinson

VAN ATKINSON

Special to the Boundary Creek Times

Special thanks to Midway’s Van Atkinson, who took spectacular photos of the event

Halloween