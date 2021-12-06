IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks’ Santa parade spreads joy, Christmas cheer

Santa and Mrs. Claus spread Christmas joy for all the boys and girls in Grand Forks — all of them. Photo: Laurie TritschlerSanta and Mrs. Claus spread Christmas joy for all the boys and girls in Grand Forks — all of them. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Eight-year-old Dayton Galloway beams a smile at the camera from his perch atop the Boundary Snowmobile Club’s fantastic float. Photo: Laurie TritschlerEight-year-old Dayton Galloway beams a smile at the camera from his perch atop the Boundary Snowmobile Club’s fantastic float. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Three-year-old Oliver Lambeth could hardly believe his luck when the Gazette asked if he’d pose for a photo in front of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s brilliantly decorated engine. Holding Oliver is Satya Scott. Photo: Laurie TritschlerThree-year-old Oliver Lambeth could hardly believe his luck when the Gazette asked if he’d pose for a photo in front of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s brilliantly decorated engine. Holding Oliver is Satya Scott. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Seven-year-old Lilah and four-year-old Laney rode through last Friday’s parade with Yellow Head Road and Bridge. Photo: Laurie TritschlerSeven-year-old Lilah and four-year-old Laney rode through last Friday’s parade with Yellow Head Road and Bridge. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Sophie Van Moule poses for a parade snap with mom Amy Perry. Photo: Laurie TritschlerSophie Van Moule poses for a parade snap with mom Amy Perry. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
(L-R) Madison and Emma Warriner dawned their finest elf costumes before boarding the Warriner Express. Photo: Laurie Tritschler(L-R) Madison and Emma Warriner dawned their finest elf costumes before boarding the Warriner Express. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
(L-R) ABH Car Sales’ Ken Lazeroff, Perry Woloshyn and wife Susan pose for a photo in front of ABH’s delightful float. Photo: Laurie Tritschler(L-R) ABH Car Sales’ Ken Lazeroff, Perry Woloshyn and wife Susan pose for a photo in front of ABH’s delightful float. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
(L-R) Gabe and Madison Warriner, Beverly Osachoff, Santa Claus, Emma Warriner, Minions and Mrs. Claus for a group photo after Friday’s There’s No Place Like Home Parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler(L-R) Gabe and Madison Warriner, Beverly Osachoff, Santa Claus, Emma Warriner, Minions and Mrs. Claus for a group photo after Friday’s There’s No Place Like Home Parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ second annual COVID-safe Christmas parade delivered much-needed holiday cheer to children and families Friday, Dec. 3.

Santa and Mrs. Claus shared a ride with The Gazette aboard the Warriner Express as the Warriner children flung what seemed like an infinite supply of candy canes to little boys and girls along the route. Throngs of people waited at several points along the way, greeting a panoply of brightly coloured floats.

IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks Santa Parade 2020 in pictures

IN PHOTOS: Warriner Express rocks 2021 Easter Parade

“Everyone in town made it onto this year’s nice list,” Mrs. Claus said, grinning from ear-to-ear.

The spectacular show, organized by the Grand Forks Parade Committee’s Beverly Osachoff was designed to deliver on Christmas spirit, while avoiding large crowds amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Warriners are hoping for an Easter parade that will resemble something like those before the pandemic, according to Rachel Warriner.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasGrand ForksParadeSanta Claus

Previous story
Born to be wild: Goat finds family with herd of deer

Just Posted

Santa and Mrs. Claus spread Christmas joy for all the boys and girls in Grand Forks — all of them. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks’ Santa parade spreads joy, Christmas cheer

Graham Watt, Manager of Strategic Initiatives and Flood Recovery, leads a group of around 20 residents through a tour of North Ruckle Friday, Dec. 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Demolition to start in Grand Forks’ North Ruckle in new year, says flood manager

Grand Forks’ Brandon Kootnekoff (above) partnered with Jennifer Grainger in mapping out Christmas displays around the city. Photo courtesy of Brandon Kootnekoff
Grand Forks duo maps out Christmas displays

The Whitewater Canyon area of the Selkirk Mountains within the proposed tenure of the Zincton ski resort. Photo: Nicky Blackshaw
Kaslo approves Zincton proposal, with reservations