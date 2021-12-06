IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks’ Santa parade spreads joy, Christmas cheer

Grand Forks’ second annual COVID-safe Christmas parade delivered much-needed holiday cheer to children and families Friday, Dec. 3.
Santa and Mrs. Claus shared a ride with The Gazette aboard the Warriner Express as the Warriner children flung what seemed like an infinite supply of candy canes to little boys and girls along the route. Throngs of people waited at several points along the way, greeting a panoply of brightly coloured floats.
“Everyone in town made it onto this year’s nice list,” Mrs. Claus said, grinning from ear-to-ear.
The spectacular show, organized by the Grand Forks Parade Committee’s Beverly Osachoff was designed to deliver on Christmas spirit, while avoiding large crowds amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Warriners are hoping for an Easter parade that will resemble something like those before the pandemic, according to Rachel Warriner.
