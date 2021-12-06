IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks’ Santa parade spreads joy, Christmas cheer

Santa and Mrs. Claus spread Christmas joy for all the boys and girls in Grand Forks — all of them. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Eight-year-old Dayton Galloway beams a smile at the camera from his perch atop the Boundary Snowmobile Club’s fantastic float. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Three-year-old Oliver Lambeth could hardly believe his luck when the Gazette asked if he’d pose for a photo in front of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s brilliantly decorated engine. Holding Oliver is Satya Scott. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Seven-year-old Lilah and four-year-old Laney rode through last Friday’s parade with Yellow Head Road and Bridge. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Sophie Van Moule poses for a parade snap with mom Amy Perry. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (L-R) Madison and Emma Warriner dawned their finest elf costumes before boarding the Warriner Express. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (L-R) ABH Car Sales’ Ken Lazeroff, Perry Woloshyn and wife Susan pose for a photo in front of ABH’s delightful float. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (L-R) Gabe and Madison Warriner, Beverly Osachoff, Santa Claus, Emma Warriner, Minions and Mrs. Claus for a group photo after Friday’s There’s No Place Like Home Parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ second annual COVID-safe Christmas parade delivered much-needed holiday cheer to children and families Friday, Dec. 3.

Santa and Mrs. Claus shared a ride with The Gazette aboard the Warriner Express as the Warriner children flung what seemed like an infinite supply of candy canes to little boys and girls along the route. Throngs of people waited at several points along the way, greeting a panoply of brightly coloured floats.

“Everyone in town made it onto this year’s nice list,” Mrs. Claus said, grinning from ear-to-ear.

The spectacular show, organized by the Grand Forks Parade Committee’s Beverly Osachoff was designed to deliver on Christmas spirit, while avoiding large crowds amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Warriners are hoping for an Easter parade that will resemble something like those before the pandemic, according to Rachel Warriner.

