Grand Forks’ Gallery 2 springs into winter

Submitted by Tina Bryan, Communications/Membership Lead at Gallery 2

Seasonal Décor abounds at Gallery 2! Staff and volunteers have been hard at work preparing for the season. This year’s theme is Winter at the Gallery.

The big tree is back in a new location, showcasing the amazing linocut prints we made in our fall workshops, along with feature wall graphics showcasing our local flora and fauna.

See the range of artist output from the Gallery 2 community at our Member’s Salon Show, running until Saturday, Dec. 18. The Member’s Salon is an opportunity to showcase the range of creative output in Grand Forks and the Boundary. Works in a dizzying array of media, formats and prices are on display throughout the holiday season. This is your chance to get a unique artwork while supporting the local arts community and Gallery 2. In recognition of the recent devastating flooding, Gallery 2 will be donating all proceeds from the Member’s Salon to flood recovery efforts.

Gallery 2 is excited to show off local artists’ talent, now hanging at the Member’s Salon. Photo: Tina Bryan

Meanwhile, we hope you’ll visit the Gallery 2 Gift Shop for all your holiday gift needs. We have a carefully curated collection of local and regional crafts, pop-up local food, beautiful books and puzzles, and so much more. Our seasonal items will be available Dec. 7-24, so there is no need to worry about the supply chain.

• All purchases from Dec. 1-24 will be entered to win a Gallery 2 gift bag packed with goodies!

• Enjoy five per cent off store purchases Dec. 10-11

And be sure to visit Gallery 2 to see the third annual festival of trees. In collaboration with Erinne Allen at Who’s Your Planner, local businesses have been hard at work decorating — now is your chance to pick your favorite. There will be an online auction via Facebook live on Saturday, Dec. 11, all proceeds support local charities. Trees will be available for pickup by successful bidders on Dec. 12.

ArtChristmas treeGrand Forks