Grand Forks artist Leora Gesser stands beside one of her painted works at Gallery 2’s Stratigraphy exhibit. Gesser met with The Gazette Friday, Jan. 29. Photo: Laurie Tritscler

Grand Forks artist Leora Gesser stands beside one of her painted works at Gallery 2’s Stratigraphy exhibit. Gesser met with The Gazette Friday, Jan. 29. Photo: Laurie Tritscler

Grand Forks art gallery exhibits works by city artist

‘Stratigraphy’ is an intimate exploration of landscapes by Leora Gesser

What do ancient potsherds and pygmy dinosaurs have in common with mass graves and homegrown lichen?

The answer lies in Stratigraphy, one of the latest art exhibits on display at Grand Forks’ Gallery 2. These nine works by city artist Leora Gesser show her exploration of a burning question that has animated her curiosity since she was a little girl:

“What is it that happens between a human and the ground they’re standing on that creates a synergy?”

READ MORE: Gallery 2 hosts 2020’s Festival of Trees

Whatever that is, it’s distinctly layered. Then again, it’s not enough to observe that the exhibit features so many cross-sections of earth: You really have to see it for yourself.

Gesser’s artwork is inspired by her lived connection with the land under her feet. From there, Gesser said she draws out “things from each place embedded in its history; its geography; or its geology.” Once a landscape imprints on her, she takes it apart “the way you would a piece of writing.” Every place sits atop a unique buildup of time. Whether these deposits are laid in rock formations (fossils tend to recur in her paintings’ lower strata) or ancient civilizations is entirely place-specific, which is why she meticulously researches everything she paints.

The displayed paintings are labelled “Stratigraphy 1” through 9, each of which is reproduced in black-and-white print, for a total of 18 works. If the numbering sounds clinical, it’s because Gesser wanted to highlight the experiences rooted in each place rather than their places on a map.

“It’s not all that important to me that the viewer knows the locations,” she said.

One canvas shows a subarctic “dinosaur highway” once trafficked by tiny ancient lizards. Another shows a seam of Mediterranean potsherds strewn beneath folding hills. The artist doesn’t shy away from the more grisly artifacts buried throughout Central Europe, where the Holocaust swallowed the bones of 6.5 million murdered jews. There’s nothing particularly graphic where the skeletons appear. They’re simply a part of that place.

Throughout all of her works runs a vein of Old Man’s Beard, a green moss that grows abundantly in forests around Grand Forks. The fibrous texture bears out the artist’s words that, for Gesser, painting is not just tactile, but so intimate that it’s “visceral.”

To view her work is to feel a part of it, leaving us to ask what it is beneath our own feet that makes us comfortable — or uncomfortable — where we stand.

Go see Stratigraphy for yourself. If you can’t make it in to the exhibit, Gallery 2 is preparing to launch an online tour starting March. 6.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibitArts and cultureGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Kootenay hunters’ group puts conservation ahead of everything else

Just Posted

City council will not award an energy consultant a $7,500 fee to write a grant proposal for the Granby Dam Project in 2021. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks city council puts Granby Dam Project on the shelf

Council voted not to award funds for a grant proposal that, if approved, would have carried initial construction costs

There is a snowfall warning in effect for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. File photo
Kootenay highways may see 40 cm of snow before Tuesday night

Environment Canada issues warning for Highway 3 — Kootenay Pass to Paulson Summit

City council voted to approve the requests at chambers on Monday, Jan. 35. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks city council gives early approval for two 2021 budget requests

The public works building needs a new roof, and the city needs to start installing new security equipment, staff recommended

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s Area ‘C’ has long battled an infestation of Eurasian milfoil (Myriophyllum spicatum) in Christina Lake. Photo: Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters
RDKB looks at alternative controls for Christina Lake milfoil program

Area ‘C’ continues to battle the infestation, despite some setbacks due to COVID-19

A health care worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Dec. 28, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,026 cases remain active in the region

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar was one of three built as part of the Columbia River Treaty. It has had a huge impact on the Columbia River valley all the way to Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed
Local governments committee updates Columbia River Treaty recommendations

Updated recommendations developed after public feedback from Columbia Basin residents

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Most Read