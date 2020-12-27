Gallery 2 hosts 2020’s Festival of Trees

If you happened to drop by Gallery 2 anytime between Dec. 14 and 19, you were treated to a magical week of dazzling displays of Christmas trees decorated for the Festival of Trees. It was my pleasure as the events manager for the City of Grand Forks to once again bring this wonderful display to my community.

Pictured is the Celebrate Canada Christmas Tree at Gallery 2’s Festival of Trees. Photo courtesy of Erinne Allen

Last year’s event was such a success that I had people contacting me early to take part in this year’s festival. Twenty-two trees were decked out with beautiful decorations and “swag.” Businesses and not-for-profits entered into the festival to see their trees go to the highest bidder — and bid they did! The bidding ended with a live auction on Saturday, Dec. 19, which was a lot of fun, especially when there were bidding wars going on. The highest bid went to the Celebrate Canada tree which I put together with red and white decorations and “made in Canada” items purchased from local businesses and artisans. This tree was entered to give everyone a little taste of Canada Day which unfortunately we didn’t get to celebrate this year. It went for a stunning bid of $500!

Pictured is the Sunshine Valley Community Services’ Mermaid Christmas themed tree. Photo courtesy of Erinne Allen

The total for last year was $2,400, which was divided between three charities who each received $800. This year’s total was $2,685, and the individuals who purchased the trees could direct their bid to any charity or not for profit of their choosing. Boundary Food Bank and Grand Forks Christmas Hampers each received $1,192.50, Whispers of Hope received $200 and Kootenay Animal Assistance Program received $100.

There was also a special draw for two individual package of $250 worth of Boundary Bucks. Anyone who made a purchase at Gallery 2’s gift shop or made a bid on one of the Festival trees had their names put into the draw. The winner’s names were Orlanda Brown and Ann Wilby. Congrats to both of you.

I would like to thank everyone who entered a tree into the festival, the staff of Gallery who covered for me when I couldn’t be there, and my volunteers Deb Baker, Sandra Doody, De’Los Allen and Morgan Horne. This by far is my favourite event and I can’t wait for next year’s!

—Submitted by Erinne Allen, Events Manager for the City of Grand Forks

