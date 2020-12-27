Grand Forks’ Gallery 2 hosted the Festival of Trees Dec. 14 — 19. File photo

Grand Forks’ Gallery 2 hosted the Festival of Trees Dec. 14 — 19. File photo

Gallery 2 hosts 2020’s Festival of Trees

The auction raised over $2,500 for local food programs

If you happened to drop by Gallery 2 anytime between Dec. 14 and 19, you were treated to a magical week of dazzling displays of Christmas trees decorated for the Festival of Trees. It was my pleasure as the events manager for the City of Grand Forks to once again bring this wonderful display to my community.

Pictured is the Celebrate Canada Christmas Tree at Gallery 2’s Festival of Trees. Photo courtesy of Erinne Allen

Pictured is the Celebrate Canada Christmas Tree at Gallery 2’s Festival of Trees. Photo courtesy of Erinne Allen

Last year’s event was such a success that I had people contacting me early to take part in this year’s festival. Twenty-two trees were decked out with beautiful decorations and “swag.” Businesses and not-for-profits entered into the festival to see their trees go to the highest bidder — and bid they did! The bidding ended with a live auction on Saturday, Dec. 19, which was a lot of fun, especially when there were bidding wars going on. The highest bid went to the Celebrate Canada tree which I put together with red and white decorations and “made in Canada” items purchased from local businesses and artisans. This tree was entered to give everyone a little taste of Canada Day which unfortunately we didn’t get to celebrate this year. It went for a stunning bid of $500!

Pictured is the Sunshine Valley Community Services’ Mermaid Christmas themed tree. Photo courtesy of Erinne Allen

Pictured is the Sunshine Valley Community Services’ Mermaid Christmas themed tree. Photo courtesy of Erinne Allen

The total for last year was $2,400, which was divided between three charities who each received $800. This year’s total was $2,685, and the individuals who purchased the trees could direct their bid to any charity or not for profit of their choosing. Boundary Food Bank and Grand Forks Christmas Hampers each received $1,192.50, Whispers of Hope received $200 and Kootenay Animal Assistance Program received $100.

There was also a special draw for two individual package of $250 worth of Boundary Bucks. Anyone who made a purchase at Gallery 2’s gift shop or made a bid on one of the Festival trees had their names put into the draw. The winner’s names were Orlanda Brown and Ann Wilby. Congrats to both of you.

I would like to thank everyone who entered a tree into the festival, the staff of Gallery who covered for me when I couldn’t be there, and my volunteers Deb Baker, Sandra Doody, De’Los Allen and Morgan Horne. This by far is my favourite event and I can’t wait for next year’s!

—Submitted by Erinne Allen, Events Manager for the City of Grand Forks

Artart exhibitArts and cultureChristmasGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand Forks businesses donate thousands to food bank
Next story
Selkirk College alumni venture into the Dragons’ Den

Just Posted

Rhonda Comeau of Salmo is recovering at home after heart attacks that followed her confrontation with a customer at Empire Coffee in Nelson on Nov. 20. Photo: Submitted
Nelson hotel mask confrontation: perpetrator arrested, victim recovering

Jeremy Undershute is expected to be charged with assault

Two former Selkirk College students recently made a pitch on Dragons’ Den. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College alumni venture into the Dragons’ Den

Mitchell Rosko and Steven Glass made their pitch

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is seen through Christmas lights, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
70 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Outbreak numbers remain mostly unchanged, except for care homes in Central Okanagan

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Heidi Roy of the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek with the boulder that was stolen from outside their shop on Dec. 19. The rock has been recovered intact, but with a few battle scars. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Jade boulder recovered intact after daring theft in Cache Creek

Suspects have been identified and police say investigation is ongoing

Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)
GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year

Residents share some positive news from a year dominated by COVID-19

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, al-Hathloul drives towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1 in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists, who pushed for the right to drive, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Her case and imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers. (Loujain al-Hathloul via AP, File)
UBC grad sentenced to nearly 6 years after advocating for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia

Loujain al-Hathloul spoke out against a ban on women driving and against male guardianship laws

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
Remote B.C. First Nations to begin getting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week

Tahltan Nation amongst first recipients

A screenshot of Rich Coleman’s deleted tweet. (Twitter/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Former cabinet minister Coleman deletes inaccurate tweet downplaying COVID-19 death rate

The tweet drew harsh criticism on social media

Members of Parliament gather for a group photo in the temporary House of Commons in the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
What’s at stake for the main political parties as an election looms in 2021

Here’s a look at some of the factors at play that could shape how or when that election is called

Olivia Meleta, a high school math teacher, is photographed near her Thornhill, Ont., home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. From texting friends on the sly to downloading apps that spit out answers, educators say the pandemic-induced move to an online classroom has offered up a wealth of tech-driven workarounds to actually doing the work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cheating a ‘free-for-all’ at virtual high schools, Canadian teachers say

Stress from the pandemic has collided with the pressure to get good grades

Most Read