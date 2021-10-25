Grand Forks couple to stage Halloween parade

Gabe and Rachel Warriner pose for snap aboard their Mario-themed float on Halloween 2020. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Costumed kids can look forward to a Halloween parade care of Grand Forks’ Warriner Express.

Rachel Warriner said she and husband Gabe designed this year’s theme around the family favourite movie, Minions. Their yellow and blue float is set to take off from the River Valley Community Church at 2826 75th Ave, starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Trick or Treaters can expect to hear hits from the movie’s soundtrack as Minions Bob and Kevin hand out around 5,000 pieces of candy to waiting boys and girls.

“We’re not sure if we’re doing balloons this year, but there may be a strobe light for dancing,” Warriner said Monday, Oct. 25.

The parade will make its way from College Road up North Fork Road, turning down Coalshute Road before heading to 18th Street. From there, the Warriner Express will move to 78th Avenue, continuing to the city’s Halloween hot spot along McCallum View Drive.

The route carries from Boundary Drive onto 66th Avenue and then on to 19th Street, with the Minions passing in front of the Silver Kettle Village on 72nd Avenue.

