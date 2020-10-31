Photos: Spooky shots from Halloween 2020

Nightmare on McCallum Rd: Colin Bailey somehow pulled off this Freddy Krueger/Jason Voorhees ensemble. Photo: Laurie TritschlerNightmare on McCallum Rd: Colin Bailey somehow pulled off this Freddy Krueger/Jason Voorhees ensemble. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Greenwood’s Bruce and Katie Jepsen wore picture perfect costumes Saturday afternoon. Note the background painting! Photo: Laurie TritschlerGreenwood’s Bruce and Katie Jepsen wore picture perfect costumes Saturday afternoon. Note the background painting! Photo: Laurie Tritschler
This little panda braved Aaron and Heather Gunthers’ terrifying display on Coalshute Rd. Photo: Laurie TritschlerThis little panda braved Aaron and Heather Gunthers’ terrifying display on Coalshute Rd. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Witchy woman Heather Gunther was so fierce at her and husband Aaron’s Coalshute Rd display, she scared kids, parents and The Gazette. Photo: Laurie TritschlerWitchy woman Heather Gunther was so fierce at her and husband Aaron’s Coalshute Rd display, she scared kids, parents and The Gazette. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Twelve-year-old Natasha Franklin popped out of her coffin on 77th Ave. just a little too early to catch The Gazette unawares. Nice try, Natasha! Photo: Laurie TritschlerTwelve-year-old Natasha Franklin popped out of her coffin on 77th Ave. just a little too early to catch The Gazette unawares. Nice try, Natasha! Photo: Laurie Tritschler
This trick-or-treat trio posed for a photo in front of Brady Harkness’s spook show on 77th Ave. Photo: Laurie TritschlerThis trick-or-treat trio posed for a photo in front of Brady Harkness’s spook show on 77th Ave. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Mice Emily and Kylee and Gracie, dressed as Star Wars’ Rey, take treats off a line hung over the Kootnekoffs’ Mill Rd. driveway. Photo: Laurie TritschlerMice Emily and Kylee and Gracie, dressed as Star Wars’ Rey, take treats off a line hung over the Kootnekoffs’ Mill Rd. driveway. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Party on! These dads said they were going for a Wayne and Garth theme. Photo: Laurie TritschlerParty on! These dads said they were going for a Wayne and Garth theme. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
From the left, Masen and Joel Piché cautiously approached Heather and Aaron Gunther’s front door on Coalshute Rd. Masen insisted he wasn’t scared but menaced his rifle at the ghouls lurking behind the display, just to be safe. Photo: Laurie TritschlerFrom the left, Masen and Joel Piché cautiously approached Heather and Aaron Gunther’s front door on Coalshute Rd. Masen insisted he wasn’t scared but menaced his rifle at the ghouls lurking behind the display, just to be safe. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Raymond Wilson holds daughter Celeste. “Grinny cat” Aurora Rennebohm, right, said she liked photographers. Photo: Laurie TritschlerRaymond Wilson holds daughter Celeste. “Grinny cat” Aurora Rennebohm, right, said she liked photographers. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Gabe and Rachel Warriner shot candy out of a tube from their slow-moving Mario-themed float. The music and costumes stole this reporter’s heart, if not his candy. Photo: Laurie TritschlerGabe and Rachel Warriner shot candy out of a tube from their slow-moving Mario-themed float. The music and costumes stole this reporter’s heart, if not his candy. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
There can only be one! The Gazette caught up with this unicorn on 77th Ave. Photo: Laurie TritschlerThere can only be one! The Gazette caught up with this unicorn on 77th Ave. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Greenwood’s “Eddy” might’ve been amenable to the rainbow get-up, but the French bulldog plainly wasn’t feeling the photo-op. Photo courtesy of Mayor Barry Noll.Greenwood’s “Eddy” might’ve been amenable to the rainbow get-up, but the French bulldog plainly wasn’t feeling the photo-op. Photo courtesy of Mayor Barry Noll.
From the left: Adults James and Alyssa were tricking-and-treating with baby dino Nikita, Foxy Pirate Lincoln, Harley Quninn lookalike Shelby and Unicorn Princess Phoenix. Photo: Laurie TritschlerFrom the left: Adults James and Alyssa were tricking-and-treating with baby dino Nikita, Foxy Pirate Lincoln, Harley Quninn lookalike Shelby and Unicorn Princess Phoenix. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The Gazette would like to thank all the little trick-or-treat’ers and their parents who posed for photographs Saturday, Oct. 31

