Photos: Spooky shots from Halloween 2020

Nightmare on McCallum Rd: Colin Bailey somehow pulled off this Freddy Krueger/Jason Voorhees ensemble. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Greenwood’s Bruce and Katie Jepsen wore picture perfect costumes Saturday afternoon. Note the background painting! Photo: Laurie Tritschler

This little panda braved Aaron and Heather Gunthers’ terrifying display on Coalshute Rd. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Witchy woman Heather Gunther was so fierce at her and husband Aaron’s Coalshute Rd display, she scared kids, parents and The Gazette. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Twelve-year-old Natasha Franklin popped out of her coffin on 77th Ave. just a little too early to catch The Gazette unawares. Nice try, Natasha! Photo: Laurie Tritschler

This trick-or-treat trio posed for a photo in front of Brady Harkness’s spook show on 77th Ave. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Mice Emily and Kylee and Gracie, dressed as Star Wars’ Rey, take treats off a line hung over the Kootnekoffs’ Mill Rd. driveway. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Party on! These dads said they were going for a Wayne and Garth theme. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

From the left, Masen and Joel Piché cautiously approached Heather and Aaron Gunther’s front door on Coalshute Rd. Masen insisted he wasn’t scared but menaced his rifle at the ghouls lurking behind the display, just to be safe. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Raymond Wilson holds daughter Celeste. “Grinny cat” Aurora Rennebohm, right, said she liked photographers. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Gabe and Rachel Warriner shot candy out of a tube from their slow-moving Mario-themed float. The music and costumes stole this reporter’s heart, if not his candy. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

There can only be one! The Gazette caught up with this unicorn on 77th Ave. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Greenwood’s “Eddy” might’ve been amenable to the rainbow get-up, but the French bulldog plainly wasn’t feeling the photo-op. Photo courtesy of Mayor Barry Noll.