Grand Forks Halloween display to feature new music, frights

Mill Road Trick or Treat’s Brandon Kootnekoff invites you to check it out, if you dare

Halloween scenes like this one have become a scary mainstay at the Kootnekoff family’s Mill Road home. Photo: Peter Kalasz

On Sunday, Oct. 31, in the crisp twilight air, you are invited to 3600 Mill Road to enjoy a spooky display. This Halloween, Mill Road Trick or Treat will be having a drive-by display with treats for the kids. A new addition is a scene from the movie “The Little Shop of Horrors.”

We encourage you to stop and investigate more closely, if you dare, as some previous scenes will have added features. Brandon Kootnekoff will showcase two new spooky music compositions and we will have digital decorations in the house windows.

Hope to see you there!

—Submitted by Brandon Kootnekoff

