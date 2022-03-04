Folks at Sunshine Valley Community Services learn fire safety at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue

Staff and the people they support were shown how and when to use fire extinguishers, etc.

Sherry Carlson directs a blast from a fire extinguisher with a helping hand from her support worker Alicia Smith on Friday, Feb. 18. Photo courtesy of Sunshine Valley Community Services

People supported by Sunshine Valley Community Services recently joined staff for a fire-safety demonstration at the city fire hall.

Amy Heaton braces herself before unleashing a fire extinguisher steadied by Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché. Photo courtesy of Sunshine Valley Community Services

Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché was on hand for the demo Friday, Feb. 18, when he and volunteers at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue gave everyone a rundown on everything from how to use a fire extinguisher to how to put out a grease fire.

It’s vital to be able to handle a fire extinguisher, but Piché said it’s at least as important to know when not to use one at all.

Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché offers some handy tips to Peter Chursinoff. Photo courtesy of Sunshine Valley Community Services

“It’s a great tool. And when it’s used properly, it’s very effective,” he told The Gazette. “But you can’t forget about the safety of those around you,” he continued.

When a fire gets too big, it’s time for everyone to leave and then phone 911, he explained.

For more information about the department, visit their website at grandforksfirerescue.com.

