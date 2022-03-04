Folks at Sunshine Valley Community Services learn fire safety at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue

People supported by Sunshine Valley Community Services recently joined staff for a fire-safety demonstration at the city fire hall.
Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché was on hand for the demo Friday, Feb. 18, when he and volunteers at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue gave everyone a rundown on everything from how to use a fire extinguisher to how to put out a grease fire.
It’s vital to be able to handle a fire extinguisher, but Piché said it’s at least as important to know when not to use one at all.
“It’s a great tool. And when it’s used properly, it’s very effective,” he told The Gazette. “But you can’t forget about the safety of those around you,” he continued.
When a fire gets too big, it’s time for everyone to leave and then phone 911, he explained.
For more information about the department, visit their website at grandforksfirerescue.com.
@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.