Grand Forks Fire/Rescue throws splashdown at Perley Elementary

Kids at Dr. D. A. Perley Elementary School enjoyed a Summer Splashdown care of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue on Monday, June 28.
The fun started at around noon, when children in COVID-safe cohorts were taken through firefighter-themed stations set up on the school’s grass field. As in the case of the splashdown at Hutton Elementary the previous Thursday, Perley kids were instantly drawn to the department’s misting station, where an overhead water cannon had boys and girls revelling in the midday heat.
Once they’d had a good soak, kids took to the firehose and fire obstacle courses with gusto.
Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché said that while he’d organized the splashdowns partly at the suggestion of local teachers, the department got behind the events as a way of thanking Perley and Hutton for having hosted so many fire-safe assemblies throughout the year.
@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.