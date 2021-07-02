Grand Forks Fire/Rescue throws splashdown at Perley Elementary

Perley Elementary’s Vienna Ferguson (left) and Erica Evdokimoff pose for the camera before getting soaked at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s Summer Splashdown Monday, June 27. Photo: Laurie TritschlerPerley Elementary’s Vienna Ferguson (left) and Erica Evdokimoff pose for the camera before getting soaked at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s Summer Splashdown Monday, June 27. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Cameron Zorn was not afraid to get wet at Monday’s Splashdown, care of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue. Photo: Laurie TritschlerCameron Zorn was not afraid to get wet at Monday’s Splashdown, care of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Amelia Areshenkoff (back left) and Vienna Ferguson eagerly took to the firehoses at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s Summer Splashdown. Photo: Laurie TritschlerAmelia Areshenkoff (back left) and Vienna Ferguson eagerly took to the firehoses at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s Summer Splashdown. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Perley kids lined up more than 10 deep for Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s obstacle course. Photo: Laurie TritschlerPerley kids lined up more than 10 deep for Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s obstacle course. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Violet Lewis gives it her all, dragging a dummy to the finish line at the fire department's obstacle course. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Dezarae Mathison gladly soaks up the mist cast by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s fire engine at Monday’s Splashdown. Photo: Laurie TritschlerDezarae Mathison gladly soaks up the mist cast by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s fire engine at Monday’s Splashdown. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Amelia Areshenkoff crawls through a tunnel halfway through Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s obstacle course. Photo: Laurie TritschlerAmelia Areshenkoff crawls through a tunnel halfway through Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s obstacle course. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
James Parfiniuk (left) and Isabelle Markle cast their eyes in opposite directions amid Monday’s Splashdown fun. Photo: Laurie TritschlerJames Parfiniuk (left) and Isabelle Markle cast their eyes in opposite directions amid Monday’s Splashdown fun. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Max Graham trains a firehose on a target set by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue. Photo: Laurie TritschlerMax Graham trains a firehose on a target set by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Kids at Dr. D. A. Perley Elementary School enjoyed a Summer Splashdown care of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue on Monday, June 28.

The fun started at around noon, when children in COVID-safe cohorts were taken through firefighter-themed stations set up on the school’s grass field. As in the case of the splashdown at Hutton Elementary the previous Thursday, Perley kids were instantly drawn to the department’s misting station, where an overhead water cannon had boys and girls revelling in the midday heat.

Once they’d had a good soak, kids took to the firehose and fire obstacle courses with gusto.

Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché said that while he’d organized the splashdowns partly at the suggestion of local teachers, the department got behind the events as a way of thanking Perley and Hutton for having hosted so many fire-safe assemblies throughout the year.

 

