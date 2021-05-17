From the left: Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s Lt. Paul Findlater, firefighter Lee Nermo, Safety Officers Dave Squarebriggs and Dave Paulett and firefighter Roy Crockett gave away smoke alarms while raising donations for frontline workers at Jitterz Coffee & Espresso Monday, May 17. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue raises money to buy coffees for 200 frontline workers

The fundraiser was hosted by Jitterz Coffee & Espresso Monday, May 17

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue raised over $1,000 in donations to buy coffee for frontline workers, more than doubling the department’s expectations. As an added bonus, Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché said the department gave away nearly 60 smoke alarms to lucky donors who came out to Monday morning’s fundraiser at Central Avenue’s Jitterz Coffee & Espresso (May 17).

“There was hardly a car that didn’t make a donation,” Piché said, adding that the roughly $1,200 that came in will buy Jitterz coffees for 200 frontline workers in Grand Forks.

Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché enjoys a Jitterz coffee in his department truck Tuesday, May 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Piché said he was inspired to do something for other frontline workers when he met Jitterz’ owner Denyse Prommer at a department event in February.

Grand Forks’ Nick Dean and wife Jolene Ranger show off the smoke alarm that came with their $20 donation. Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché said the money will buy coffees for four frontline workers at Jitterz Coffe & Espresso. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

“It’s our way of saying thank you to frontline workers we don’t see every day,” Piché said.

“It’s a fantastic cause, especially during the pandemic,” Prommer told The Gazette.

Every fifth donor was offered a free smoke detector courtesy of the department and the Fire Chiefs Association of BC, Piché said. Donors already equipped with smoke detectors asked to pass the gift onto someone else who needed one.

 

