WATCH — Grand Forks’ elementaries support Pink Shirt Day

Third-grader Hudson Adrian (left) on Wednesday, Feb. 24, poses with fourth-graders Josh Hlookoff (centre) and Jaylen Dekteroff at Hutton Elementary’s Pink Shirt Day parade. Photo: Laurie TritschlerThird-grader Hudson Adrian (left) on Wednesday, Feb. 24, poses with fourth-graders Josh Hlookoff (centre) and Jaylen Dekteroff at Hutton Elementary’s Pink Shirt Day parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Principal Bob Chapman and Grade 6-7 teacher Jamie Stewart both came out for John A. Hutton Elementary’s celebration of Pink Shirt Day, Wednesday, Feb. 24. Photo: Laurie TritschlerPrincipal Bob Chapman and Grade 6-7 teacher Jamie Stewart both came out for John A. Hutton Elementary’s celebration of Pink Shirt Day, Wednesday, Feb. 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Hutton first-graders proudly display placards encouraging inclusion and kindness at Wednesday’s Pink Shirt Day parade. Photo: Laurie TritschlerHutton first-graders proudly display placards encouraging inclusion and kindness at Wednesday’s Pink Shirt Day parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
First-graders Lilliana Tiessen (left) and Avery Orme wore their best pink shirts. The puppy dog on little Avery. Photo: Laurie TritschlerFirst-graders Lilliana Tiessen (left) and Avery Orme wore their best pink shirts. The puppy dog on little Avery. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
From the left: Grade 7 teacher Keira Angus poses at Hutton’s gym with kids Paxton Zorn, Ty McKaig, Gage Kiselbach and Brett Friesen. Photo: Laurie TritschlerFrom the left: Grade 7 teacher Keira Angus poses at Hutton’s gym with kids Paxton Zorn, Ty McKaig, Gage Kiselbach and Brett Friesen. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
From the left: Grade 1 teacher Sharon Peron poses for a Pink Shirt Day photo at Dr. D.A. Perley Elementary with education assistants Kayla Ferguson, Leanne Keys and Jaylee Ferguson. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Students and staff across Grand Forks schools made a strong show of support for Wednesday’s Pink Shirt Day (Feb. 24).

READ MORE: Hutton marks Pink Shirt Day

The celebration of inclusion and kindness sees people of all ages rally against bullying by wearing pink shirts.

The website pinkshirtday.ca defines bullying as “a form of aggression where there is a power imbalance,” where the bully exploits power over the person being bullied. Bullying can hurt people where physical violence is involved, but the website notes that bullying can inflict lasting emotional and psychological trauma.

Kids at Hutton Elementary threw a small, COVID-safe parade, marching around the school in socially-distanced cohorts. Mrs. Zorn’s first-graders led the procession, with children holding up brightly coloured encouraging friendship.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Girls in STEAM and Leadership Conference offered free for all girls in the Kootenay Boundary

Just Posted

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
30 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases to 7,271 since testing began

Winlaw artist Lou Lynn is one of eight Canadians to win a Governor General's award this year. Photo: Janet Dwyer
Winlaw artist Lou Lynn wins Governor General’s award

Lynn is among eight artists honoured throughout Canada

Castlegar’s Gabrielle Herle (right) will be one of the speakers at the conference. She is seen here with Wendy Gaskill from Chinook Scaffolding accepting their Contractor of the Year Award in 2019 from the Builders Code Champion Awards. Photo: Submitted
Girls in STEAM and Leadership Conference offered free for all girls in the Kootenay Boundary

Virtual conference for girls in grades 8 to 12 will be taking place on March 8

A cougar in early February killed a family dog near Grand Forks, said Conservation Officer Mark Walkosky.
Grand Forks Conservation Officers want pet owners to be aware of area predators

Dogs have been recently been attacked and killed by wild animals near Saddle Lake

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

Third-grader Hudson Adrian (left) on Wednesday, Feb. 24, poses with fourth-graders Josh Hlookoff (centre) and Jaylen Dekteroff at Hutton Elementary’s Pink Shirt Day parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
WATCH — Grand Forks’ elementaries support Pink Shirt Day

The annual celebration of kindness puts paid to the idea that bullying was ever cool

Victoria police are investigating after the head of Beacon Hill Park’s Queen Elizabeth II statue was removed. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Statue Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

The head has not been recovered

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Vaccinating essential workers before seniors in B.C. could save lives: experts

A new study says the switch could also save up to $230 million in provincial health-care costs

The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)
Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)
COVID outbreak over at Vernon care home

Creekside Landing cleared of coronavirus, despite additional death in last day

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)
B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Police said woman threatened their pensions in Feb. 21 incident aboard Nanaimo-bound boat

Most Read