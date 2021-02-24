WATCH — Grand Forks’ elementaries support Pink Shirt Day

Third-grader Hudson Adrian (left) on Wednesday, Feb. 24, poses with fourth-graders Josh Hlookoff (centre) and Jaylen Dekteroff at Hutton Elementary’s Pink Shirt Day parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Principal Bob Chapman and Grade 6-7 teacher Jamie Stewart both came out for John A. Hutton Elementary’s celebration of Pink Shirt Day, Wednesday, Feb. 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Hutton first-graders proudly display placards encouraging inclusion and kindness at Wednesday’s Pink Shirt Day parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler First-graders Lilliana Tiessen (left) and Avery Orme wore their best pink shirts. The puppy dog on little Avery. Photo: Laurie Tritschler From the left: Grade 7 teacher Keira Angus poses at Hutton’s gym with kids Paxton Zorn, Ty McKaig, Gage Kiselbach and Brett Friesen. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Students and staff across Grand Forks schools made a strong show of support for Wednesday’s Pink Shirt Day (Feb. 24).

The celebration of inclusion and kindness sees people of all ages rally against bullying by wearing pink shirts.

The website pinkshirtday.ca defines bullying as “a form of aggression where there is a power imbalance,” where the bully exploits power over the person being bullied. Bullying can hurt people where physical violence is involved, but the website notes that bullying can inflict lasting emotional and psychological trauma.

Kids at Hutton Elementary threw a small, COVID-safe parade, marching around the school in socially-distanced cohorts. Mrs. Zorn’s first-graders led the procession, with children holding up brightly coloured encouraging friendship.

