WATCH — Grand Forks’ elementaries support Pink Shirt Day

Students and staff across Grand Forks schools made a strong show of support for Wednesday’s Pink Shirt Day (Feb. 24).
The celebration of inclusion and kindness sees people of all ages rally against bullying by wearing pink shirts.
The website pinkshirtday.ca defines bullying as “a form of aggression where there is a power imbalance,” where the bully exploits power over the person being bullied. Bullying can hurt people where physical violence is involved, but the website notes that bullying can inflict lasting emotional and psychological trauma.
Kids at Hutton Elementary threw a small, COVID-safe parade, marching around the school in socially-distanced cohorts. Mrs. Zorn’s first-graders led the procession, with children holding up brightly coloured encouraging friendship.
