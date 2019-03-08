The students and staff of Hutton Elementary School marked Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 27 with an assembly and activity day centred on anti-bullying. On this day, students and staff wear pink shirts in support of students who have been bullied, and as a symbol that they will not tolerate bullying. At the assembly on Wednesday, students performed a flash mob, heard spoken word poetry, and learned more about bullying and how they can stand up for other students and make their school community a safer and happier place. After their activities, students and staff joined for a baked potato lunch in the gym. A big thanks to all the parents and Buy Low for the donations. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Hutton marks Pink Shirt Day

The day is a symbol of anti-bullying in schools.

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

The day is a symbol of anti-bullying in schools.

 

