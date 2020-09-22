Aimee Grice, left, and Roly Russell, right, are seeking the BC NDP’s nomination in the riding of Boundary-Similkameen. The winner of the riding contest will run as the NDP’s candidate in next month’s provincial election.

Two-way race in NDP nomination for Boundary-Similkameen, party confirms

The results of the online contest will likely be announced Thursday afternoon, Sept. 24

A Grand Forks official and a councillor from Oliver are vying for the BC NDP’s nomination in the riding of Boundary-Similkameen, the party confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The winner will run as the riding’s NDP candidate in next month’s provincial election, said party spokesperson Tim Renneberg.

The nomination contest will run online for 24 hours starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday and will be determined by party members in the riding who have been “in good standing” with the NDP for at least three months.

READ MORE: B.C. could be leaderless for weeks after October election

Nominee Roly Russell currently represents rural Grand Forks on the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s (RDKB) elected council. He also represents the city on the Union of British Columbia Municipalities’ (UBCM) executive.

Nominee Aimee Grice, serves on Oliver’s town council alongside confirmed BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla.

READ MORE: Oliver Councillor to run for BC Libs in Boundary-Similkameen

Russell will take a leave from his RDKB and UBCM seats if he takes the NDP’s nomination, he told The Gazette. He added that he would resign both if he were elected to the legislature in October.

“It would be the ethical thing to do,” he said.

Roly Russell is seeking the NDP nomination in the provincial riding of Boundary-Similkameen. He lives in Grand Forks, where he serves on the RDKB council and the UBCM executive. (Submitted)

He said that he would work towards a number of core issues in Victoria, including affordable housing and homelessness, transportation and especially forestry.

“I don’t have a single-issue,” he continued. “In rural B.C, we have to be on top of them all.”

Russell withheld comment on the appropriateness of Premier Horgan’s decision to call the election.

“I certainly understand the logic of it.”

Grice confirmed she is running for the nomination, but was unavailable for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Aimee Grice is seeking the NDP nomination in the provincial riding of Boundary Similkameen. She is a town councillor in Oliver, B.C, where she ran a licensed daycare. (Town of Oliver website)

She has lived in Oliver for 15 years, where she ran a licenced daycare for seven years, according to a campaign bio.

Nominees are contesting seven NDP ridings across the province, according to Renneberg.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020electionGrand ForksGrand Forks flood victimsKootenay Boundary Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor says she’s received abuse, death threats during COVID-19 response

Just Posted

Two-way race in NDP nomination for Boundary-Similkameen, party confirms

The results of the online contest will likely be announced Thursday afternoon, Sept. 24

Veintimilla to run as Liberal candidate

The Oliver councillor will run for MLA of the Boundary-Similkameen riding

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

Mayor Taylor to ask Grand Forks council to develop Bare Ass Beach

Taylor says making the beach more accessible to public will discourage future trespassers

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Rabbit Day, Hobbit Day and One-Hit Wonder Day are all coming up this week

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres

B.C.’s top doctor says she’s received abuse, death threats during COVID-19 response

Henry has become a national figure during her time leading B.C.’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Vancouver Island sailor stranded in U.S. hospital after suffering massive stroke at sea

Oak Bay man was attempting to circumnavigate the world solo

Majority needed to pass COVID-19 budget, B.C. premier says

John Horgan pushes urgent care centres in first campaign stop

Most Read