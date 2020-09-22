Oliver councillor Petra Veintimilla will be running for MLA of the Boundary-Similkameen for the BC Liberal Party this October. (Contributed)

Veintimilla to run as Liberal candidate

The Oliver councillor will run for MLA of the Boundary-Similkameen riding

With a sudden election on the horizon, the BC Liberal party has announced Petra Veintimilla as the candidate for the Boundary-Similkameen.

“There were rumours of an upcoming election, but I certainly wasn’t ready for it to be called quite so quickly,” said Veintimilla. “It has been a crazy last few hours.”

Currently a sitting councillor for Oliver, Veintimilla will be taking the candidacy reins from Linda Larson, who will be retiring after serving as MLA.

“They’re big shoes to fill. She’s done a great job. She’s been great to work with, we’ve worked with her a lot on council.”

The BC NDP party has called a snap election for Oct. 21.

READ MORE: Summerland mayor to represent NDP in next provincial election

With a short campaign period, and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and large events, the usual in-person campaigning events won’t be possible. Whether that means more online events, or limited-size gatherings, is something that Veintimilla and her campaign are still working out.

“We’re going to have to feel our way through. If there’s one silver lining, it’s that we’re all in the same situation. Nobody has done this before; none of us have gone through an election like this before.”

The Boundary-Similkameen riding has its own unique challenges for campaigning, stretching from Princeton to Osoyoos and over to Grand Forks and Christina Lake. It’s a large riding, but one that Veintimilla is looking forward to seeing.

The BC NDP party has not yet announced a candidate for the riding.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Election 2020Provincial Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Veintimilla to run as Liberal candidate

The Oliver councillor will run for MLA of the Boundary-Similkameen riding

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

Mayor Taylor to ask Grand Forks council to develop Bare Ass Beach

Taylor says making the beach more accessible to public will discourage future trespassers

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Rabbit Day, Hobbit Day and One-Hit Wonder Day are all coming up this week

Grand Forks demonstrators call for sustainable logging across the Boundary

Protest was one of many across British Columbia Friday, Sept.17

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Vancouver Island sailor stranded in U.S. hospital after suffering massive stroke at sea

Oak Bay man was attempting to circumnavigate the world solo

Majority needed to pass COVID-19 budget, B.C. premier says

John Horgan pushes urgent care centres in first campaign stop

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Public health officials urge Canadians to limit contacts again as COVID-19 cases rise

Canada has committed $1 billion to buy at least 154 million doses of vaccines from five different companies

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vancouver Island family overwhelmed with 14 Lab puppies

Litter may be one of the biggest ever

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

‘Ain’t no basic batch’: Kraft Dinner announces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavour

KD’s classic powdered cheese meets cinnamon and nutmeg

Most Read