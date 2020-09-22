Veintimilla to run as Liberal candidate

The Oliver councillor will run for MLA of the Boundary-Similkameen riding

With a sudden election on the horizon, the BC Liberal party has announced Petra Veintimilla as the candidate for the Boundary-Similkameen.

“There were rumours of an upcoming election, but I certainly wasn’t ready for it to be called quite so quickly,” said Veintimilla. “It has been a crazy last few hours.”

Currently a sitting councillor for Oliver, Veintimilla will be taking the candidacy reins from Linda Larson, who will be retiring after serving as MLA.

“They’re big shoes to fill. She’s done a great job. She’s been great to work with, we’ve worked with her a lot on council.”

The BC NDP party has called a snap election for Oct. 21.

With a short campaign period, and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and large events, the usual in-person campaigning events won’t be possible. Whether that means more online events, or limited-size gatherings, is something that Veintimilla and her campaign are still working out.

“We’re going to have to feel our way through. If there’s one silver lining, it’s that we’re all in the same situation. Nobody has done this before; none of us have gone through an election like this before.”

The Boundary-Similkameen riding has its own unique challenges for campaigning, stretching from Princeton to Osoyoos and over to Grand Forks and Christina Lake. It’s a large riding, but one that Veintimilla is looking forward to seeing.

The BC NDP party has not yet announced a candidate for the riding.

