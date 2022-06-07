Volunteers help fill a gap in the bank of the Kettle River in the Johnson Flats area of Grand Forks on May 31, 2020, in preparation for high water. Gazette File Photo

Volunteers help fill a gap in the bank of the Kettle River in the Johnson Flats area of Grand Forks on May 31, 2020, in preparation for high water. Gazette File Photo

Regional district rescinds evacuation alerts for Grand Forks area

High Streamflow Advisory for the Boundary region also cancelled

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has rescinded its Evacuation Alert for 10 addresses on Beatrice and Division Street in Electoral Area D/Rural Grand Forks.

River levels have continued to drop since the weekend and are returning to pre-rain levels.

The BC River Forecast Centre has also rescinded its High Streamflow Advisory for the Boundary region (including the Kettle River, Boundary Creek, and Granby River).

The EOC remains activated at a Level 1 to monitor conditions and forecasts for rain this weekend in the Kootenay and Boundary areas.

The public is advised to exercise caution and stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and creeks and potentially unstable riverbanks. They are also requested to report any woody debris and log jams that have been mobilised during the high-streamflow period to FrontCounter BC on 1-877-855-3222 (toll free).

Self serve sand bag stations will remain at the following sites for residents free-of-charge for the rest of the week:

· Westbridge Community Hall

· Rock Creek Riverside Centre

· Midway Public Works

· Grand Forks: 18th Street (behind cemetery & up from dog park).

Regularly monitor the emergency.rdkb.com website as well as the @RDKB_Emergency twitter feed for the latest emergency news, weather forecasts and alerts. Use it to find out the ways you can protect your home, how to make an emergency plan and build your grab & go bags so that you can leave at short notice if you have to.

Residents in the Kootenay Boundary can register for current and future emergency notifications here: https://voyent-alert.com/ca/community/#registration

