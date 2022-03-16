Rising floodwaters deluge Grand Forks during the May 2018 freshet. Photo: Yvette Marie Deveau/Facebook

Regional District to host flood workshop for Kootenay Boundary food producers

Thursday’s talk aimed at building on local knowledge, resources

A new initiative by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) aims to boost area food producers’ flood-preparedness ahead of peak stream-flows this spring, emergency programs manager Mark Stephens said Wednesday, March 16.

READ MORE: Flash flood hits Christina Lake area homes

VIDEO: Volunteers pack thousands of sandbags as Grand Forks battles flooding

The dangers of flash flooding are well known throughout the Kettle Valley, where low-lying farmland has been inundated three times in the last five years — catastrophically in May 2018. Farmers and ranchers are generally well-prepared, but Stephens said the RDKB will harness their local knowledge and build on their local connections at a free online workshop this week.

“This will give them the chance to get together as a group and ask the kinds of questions that come up when you’re going over an emergency plan,” Stephens said.

In particular, farmers and ranchers can let each other know of the kinds of resources they can bring to bear in a high-water situation.

The RDKB and its partners at Climate and Agriculture Initiative BC are excited to host veteran emergency management professional Chris Mark, who now works for a consulting firm based out of Trail.

The workshop runs 9 – 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Those who want to attend are invited to pre-register at kootenayfarmflood.eventbrite.ca

 

