For the second time in two weeks, residents of Beatrice Street in Grand Forks were ordered to evacuate on May 31, 2020. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

RDKB issues evacuation orders for some residents on Granby River near Highway 3 bridge

The RDKB also issued evacuation orders for areas of Manly Meadows, Johnson Flats

Five properties on the east side of the Granby River just north of the Highway 3 bridge in Grand Forks were issued evacuation orders Sunday night by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB).

“Residents are required to leave the affected areas immediately due to the immediate threat of flooding from the Granby River,” a release sent at 7:43 p.m. says.

Earlier Sunday, the RDKB issued evacuation orders to 13 other properties on Manly Meadows Road and Beatrice Street in Grand Forks after road access to the properties was threatened by rising water.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no reception centre will be opened, the RDKB said, but residents are encouraged to stay with friends or family if possible. Evacuees will be contacted directly by British Columbia Emergency Support Services.

A total of 18 properties are now (May 31) on evacuation order affecting about 40 residents in rural Grand Forks and 1,137 properties remain on evacuation alert, affecting a further 2,275 people across the Boundary area.

The orders come after the Boundary saw bouts of heavy rain and warm weather over the weekend, causing the Kettle River system to reach above-average levels. According to the latest RDKB projects (May 31), the rain events may cause the river system to reach between a five and ten-year return level by Monday afternoon.

An Emergency Operations Centre call centre has been set up for Boundary residents and is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The toll-free number for the call centre is 1-888-747-9119.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary declared a State of Local Emergency on May 29, anticipating possible flooding events across the Boundary region. The decision triggered provincial resources to be deployed in the region, including 40 BC Wildfire crew members who helped to install temporary flood protection measures around downtown Grand Forks.

