Christina Lake motorist fined after Hwy 3 crash with semi-trailer

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said the motorist was ticketed under the Motor Vehicle Act

A semi-trailer nearly drove into Christina Lake’s Wild Ways Adventure Sports on Thursday, March 11, after it was hit by a motorist who crossed the centre line on a nearby section of Hwy 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Mounties on Saturday, March 13, fined the motorist involved in an accident with a semi-trailer on Hwy 3 in Christina Lake last Thursday.

The motorist, a 58-year-old woman from Christina Lake, came into collision with an eastbound semi-trailer near the intersection of Johnson Road, Sgt. Darryl Peppler said.

The motorist was ticketed for “failure to keep right” under the Motor Vehicle Act, he explained.

No charges have been laid against the semi-driver, a Vancouver man in his late 50s, he said.

