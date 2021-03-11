Christina Lake motorist taken to hospital after Hwy. 3 accident involving semi-trailer

The driver of a black Ford SUV police say hit a semi-trailer was taken to hospital in Grand Forks Thursday afternoon, March 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A Christina Lake woman was taken to Boundary Hospital with “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries” after her car hit a semi-trailer on a Christina Lake section of Hwy 3. at around 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11, according to first responders.

“She was lucky. The injuries could have been a lot worse for her,” Christina Lake fire chief Joe Geary said.

The driver of this semi-truck was unhurt after it was hit by a car on Hwy. 3 in Christina Lake Thursday afternoon, March 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler said the woman suffered a collapsed lung and a possible head injury after her black Ford Titanium crossed the centre line heading westbound, near the intersection of Johnson Road, apparently “sideswiping” the semi coming from the other direction.

The driver of the semi, a Vancouver man in his mid-50s, was unhurt, but badly shaken after his rig came to a stop in front of Wildways Adventure Sports. The semi blew out its front passenger tire, but did not rupture its fuel tanks.

No one else was hurt in the crash, Peppler added.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said Mounties are considering Motor Vehicle Act charges against the Christina Lake motorist investigators believe hit a semi-trailer on Hwy 3 near the intersection of Johnson Road on Thursday afternoon, March 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Mounties don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, but Peppler said investigators are considering possible charges against the car driver under the Motor Vehicle Act.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

auto accidentRCMP