Midway RCMP looking for suspect charged with BC Day driving offenses

The Crown alleges that the suspect was involved in two Kelowna car accidents within an hour

Midway RCMP are looking to arrest 34-year-old Rheal Beaudry, believed to be hiding out somewhere in their detachment. Photo courtesy of Midway RCMP

Midway RCMP are looking for a Kelowna fugitive said to be at large in the Boundary area West of Grand Forks.

READ MORE: Midway RCMP arrest suspects accused of stealing village trailer

Cpl. Phil Peters said police received an anonymous tip Thursday morning, Jan. 7, that 34-year-old Rheal Clovis Beaudry is living with his mother somewhere in the detachment. Beaudry is wanted on two arrest warrants stemming from alleged driving offences in Kelowna on the morning of BC Day, Aug. 1.

Beaudry is 5’ 5,” weighing around 140 lbs, with long dark hair and dark eyes.

Rheal Beaudry is 5’ 5”, weighing around 140 lbs. Photo courtesy of Midway RCMP

He is facing six Crown charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, including failing to stop for police, leaving the scene of a car accident, dangerous driving and driving on a prohibited licence. Peters said the charges related to two separate car accidents Beaudry is alleged to have caused in the Kelowna area within the space of an hour.

In one accident, the Crown believes Beaudry hit a flatbed trailer, an RV and a parked car.

If apprehended, Peters said Beaudry would be held by police until he were brought in front of a judge or an officer of the peace.

Anyone with information on Beaudry’s potential whereabouts is asked to call Midway RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-449-2244 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car accidentCrimeCriminal JusticePoliceRCMP