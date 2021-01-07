Midway RCMP arrest suspects accused of stealing village trailer

Mounties caught up to the accused in Rock Creek in an arrest that turned up suspected drugs

A police photo shows suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl and lap tops found in a Porsche Cayenne driven by the suspects. Photo courtesy of Midway RCMP

Three Lower Mainland suspects are facing Crown charges after allegedly stealing a Midway resident’s trailer late Jan. 1, according to Midway RCMP.

READ MORE: Midway RCMP looking into burglary at Greenwood storage facility

READ MORE: Midway RCMP arrest Greenwood man after Saturday night stabbing

Cpl. Phil Peters said Mounties recovered the trailer, allegedly hauled out of a village driveway, when they arrested the suspects in Rock Creek early Jan. 2. The suspects, since conditionally released, were driving westbound in a Porsche Cayenne Peters said was stocked with large amounts of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and the powerful narcotic fentanyl.

Thirty-seven year-olds Brenna Morrow and Mark Cutler and 42-year-old Trevor Roger, all from Chilliwack, have been charged with the trailer theft and drug trafficking, Peters said. Midway RCMP are meanwhile recommending that all three be charged with firearms offences and trespassing by night.

The suspects have been ordered to stay out of the Kootenay Boundary area until they appear in court.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeCriminal JusticeDrug bustRCMPtheft