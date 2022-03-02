Midway RCMP arrest men in connection with break-and-enter at Rock Creek community centre

One suspect taken to RCMP detachment in Grand Forks on an arrest warrant

Midway Mounties arrested two men following an attempted break-in at Rock Creek’s Riverside Centre early Sunday, Feb. 27, according to Cpl. Phil Peters.

Peters said one of the suspects, a 45-year-old Cranbrook man, drove to the centre in a courtesy car lent by a Ford dealership in Surrey. The other suspect is a 29-year-old Lower Mainland man with no fixed address.

Peters and another officer came upon the men at around 3:30 a.m., after someone tried prying open two rear doors and a side-door that leads to ATM in the centre at 1680 Highway 33.

The Cranbrook suspect was released on the condition that he stay out of the Kootenay Boundary area. Mounties then took him to a coffee shop in Osoyoos, where Peters said he’d asked to be dropped off.

The younger suspect was taken to the RCMP detachment in Grand Forks, where Peters said he was held on a warrant issued by the provincial court in Surrey.

Midway RCMP are recommending Crown charges against both suspects for breaking and entering, obstruction of a peace officer, possession of break-in instruments and disguising their faces with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

