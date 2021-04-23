Midway RCMP arrest suspects in Rock Creek property crime

Mounties say both suspects live in the Bridesville area

Two suspects were arrested Friday, April 23, in connection with an recent break and enter in Rock Creek, according to Midway RCMP.

READ MORE: Bridesville civilian helped Midway RCMP nab burglary suspect

Cpl. Phil Peters said video surveillance gathered at the scene led Mounties to a blue Subaru hatchback registered to one of the suspects, a woman in her mid-40s. The woman was arrested for possession of stolen property near Hulme Creek Road at around 6:30 a.m., following a tip that her Subaru was in the area.

Mounties then arrested her alleged accomplice to the break and enter, a 47-year-old man handcuffed on his way back to the woman’s Subaru. Peters said Mounties believe both suspects had been living in Bridesville at the time of their arrests.

The woman has been released pending a future court appearance. The man was being held in custody in Grand Forks pending a bail hearing, Peters said.

