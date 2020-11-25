An advance poll was held at Grand Forks’ gallery2 Wednesday, Nov. 25. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Hundreds vote at Grand Forks’ advance byelection poll

Elections officials said voting had gone smoothly at the city’s art gallery

Nearly 250 people had voted in the advance poll ahead of Grand Forks’ municipal byelection as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to Chief Election Officer (CEO) Patti Ferguson.

MEET THE CANDIDATE: Everett Baker

MEET THE CANDIDATE: Ian Mitchell

Ferguson and Deputy CEO Kevin McKinnon supervised socially distanced balloting at the city’s art gallery.

“So far, it’s been fantastic,” McKinnon told The Gazette Wednesday afternoon.

Strict COVID-19 measures including mask-wearing and hand-sanitizing were in effect, starting from where voters entered the art gallery. Voting stations were regularly wiped down by election workers, McKinnon said.

“It was very well organized,” Ted Fogg observed after casting his ballot shortly before 2 p.m.

“There were lots of people to tell you what to do and where to go.”

Voter Peri Best said the election ran “slick.”

“They had the maze worked out well for us little mice,” she joked.

The city expected to see between 300 and 500 voters by the time polls closed at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Deputy CEO McKinnon said.

General polls open at the Gospel Chapel at 7048 Donaldson Dr. Saturday, Dec. 5.

READ MORE: Councillor Zielenski resigns to take over Grand Forks’ public utilities

Candidates Everett Baker and Ian Mitchell are running for the city council seat vacated by Rod Zielenski last summer.

