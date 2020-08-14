Grand Forks City Hall. (Grand Forks Gazette File Image)

City of Grand Forks hires new utilities manager

Councillor Rod Zielinski has resigned in order to take up his new position

The City of Grand Forks has hired councillor Rod Zielinski as the city’s new utilities manager.

In a press release issued Aug. 14, the city praised Zielinski’s wealth of knowledge, having worked for Fortis Alberta as well as within the city previously as electrical coordinator.

His familiarity with the city’s electrical distribution system, as well as his education in government administration, were factors in his selection from the approximately 20 applicants for the job.

In the release, Zielinski thanked the community and council for their support over the last two years. His contract begins on Aug. 24 and is for around 16 months.

To accept the new position, Zielinski had to resign as councillor for the city, which was done officially on Aug. 13. During the selection process, he had also taken a six-week absence from council to avoid a conflict of interest.

READ MORE: Grand Forks, Greenwood council meetings cancelled for March 23

The city will be proceeding with the steps to set up and run a by-election either later this year or early in 2021 to fill the empty seat.


Brennan.Phillips@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City looking at solutions to beach squatter problem

Just Posted

City of Grand Forks hires new utilities manager

Councillor Rod Zielinski has resigned in order to take up his new position

Expect delays and one-lane traffic along Highway 33

Repaving is underway along Highway 33 and Big White Road

Grand Forks-native heading to McGill on scholarship

Lydia McLellan will be joining the McGill University Martlets women’s hockey team this fall.

Nelson Innovation Centre to host pitch competition

Deadline to apply for the first of three events is Sept. 24

City looking at solutions to beach squatter problem

The family has been set up on the beach near the landfill for at least a month

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Protesters showcase massive old yellow cedar as Port Renfrew area forest blockade continues

9.5-foot-wide yellow cedar measured by Ancient Forest Alliance campaigners in Fairy Creek watershed

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

VIDEO: World responds to B.C. girl after pandemic cancels birthday party

Dozens of cards and numerous packages were delivered to six-year-old Charlie Manning

Expected fall peak of COVID-19 in Canada could overwhelm health systems: Tam

National modelling projections released Friday show an expected peak in cases this fall

Hundreds of sea lions to be killed on Columbia River in effort to save endangered fish

Nearly 22,000 comments received during public review were opposed, fewer than 200 were for

Most Read