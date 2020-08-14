City of Grand Forks hires new utilities manager

Councillor Rod Zielinski has resigned in order to take up his new position

The City of Grand Forks has hired councillor Rod Zielinski as the city’s new utilities manager.

In a press release issued Aug. 14, the city praised Zielinski’s wealth of knowledge, having worked for Fortis Alberta as well as within the city previously as electrical coordinator.

His familiarity with the city’s electrical distribution system, as well as his education in government administration, were factors in his selection from the approximately 20 applicants for the job.

In the release, Zielinski thanked the community and council for their support over the last two years. His contract begins on Aug. 24 and is for around 16 months.

To accept the new position, Zielinski had to resign as councillor for the city, which was done officially on Aug. 13. During the selection process, he had also taken a six-week absence from council to avoid a conflict of interest.

READ MORE: Grand Forks, Greenwood council meetings cancelled for March 23

The city will be proceeding with the steps to set up and run a by-election either later this year or early in 2021 to fill the empty seat.



Brennan.Phillips@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government