Grand Forks, Greenwood council meetings cancelled for March 23

City council meetings in Greenwood and Grand Forks originally scheduled for March 23 have been cancelled as both municipalities follow direction from the province’s public health officer to restrict physical proximity amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid rate at which the situation is changing, this was a precautionary decision in keeping with the goal of social distancing to reduce the risk of infection,” the City of Grand Forks said in a statement.

“Council and City administration will continue to review upcoming meetings to determine if they will proceed as scheduled, be held in an alternate format or cancelled with items appearing on future agendas.”

Earlier this week, the City of Grand Forks said that public reception areas would be closed at the public works yard and downtown fire hall. Greenwood has also barred public from its city hall for March 20 through 23, “as we set up safety measures at City Hall,” a release reads. The Village of Midway and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary have also restricted public access to their administrative offices.

Staff with all municipalities are asking anyone who has city business or inquiries to first call ahead to see if the issue can be resolved over the phone or online.