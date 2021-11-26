Highway accidents pile up across West Boundary

One of the involved cars was abandoned after driving into guy-wires in Rock Creek

Midway Fire and Rescue volunteers attend to a man whose car landed at the bottom of a highway embankment near Rock Creek Thursday, Nov. 25. Photo: Submitted

West Boundary firefighters responded to two single-vehicle collisions Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 24-25, making for a total of four related incidents since the area’s first major snow dump the week before.

Mike Daloise, Chief and Midway Fire and Rescue (MFR), said Thursday’s collision happened at around 8 p.m. on Highway 3, where a four-door sedan left the road just east of Rock Creek. The car had been travelling eastbound when Daloise said it crossed the centre line, staying on its wheels as it barrelled down a steep embankment along the opposite lane.

The vehicle’s sole occupant, a man who appeared to be in his late 20’s, walked away with the help of first responders, apparently without serious injury.

Daloise said road conditions were wintry, but generally good, adding that there “didn’t appear to be any black ice in the area.”

Midway RCMP are investigating the cause of the collision.

MFR responded the day before to a deserted car wreck in front of Rock Creek’s Riverside Centre on 3990 Highway 3. Called to assist a tow truck driver stuck with the removal, firefighters found a beige four-door Chevrolet Malibu wedged firmly between two guy-wires near the front of the building.

It remains unclear when or how the car left the road, but on-scene photographs show its front end folded up like an accordion after the collision, lodging one of the guy-wires deep in the fender.

The department had responded to more serious highway collisions on Nov. 18 and 21, where firefighters freed passengers with the jaws of life.

Midway RCMP was not available for comment when this story was published online Friday afternoon.

