Midway firefighters use jaws of life in Hwy 3 crashes

Three people taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Midway Fire and Rescue volunteers rescued the driver of this SUV Thursday, Nov. 18, after firefighters cut away the vehicle’s roof. Photo: Submitted

West Boundary firefighters used the jaws of life at roadside collisions which sent three people to hospital last week.

Mike Daloise, Chief at Midway Fire and Rescue, said the department was called to two single-vehicle rollovers on Highway 3, most recently on Sunday, Nov. 21. Wintry conditions are believed to have contributed to that collision as well as the first rollover on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Sunday’s collision was reported at around 7:45 a.m., shortly after a silver four-door sedan rolled into a roadside ditch near Rock Creek. Daloise said the car was headed West until it came to the 3700-block of Highway 3, at which point it left the opposite side of the highway, landing on its roof alongside the eastbound lane.

The female driver managed to leave the car through the driver’s side door. Arriving firefighters then freed a male passenger by cutting away the front passenger door.

Last Thursday’s collision involved a silver four-door SUV that rolled into a roadside ditch a short distance west of Midway. Firefighters arrived at the scene at around 11:15 a.m., finding a woman trapped behind the wheel.

The SUV had landed driver’s side down after rolling off the westbound lane on the 1500-block of the highway, Daloise said. Attending firefighters freed the driver after cutting away much of the SUV’s roof.

All three passengers were assessed by BC Emergency Health Services paramedics and then taken by ambulance to Grand Forks’ Boundary Hospital, Daloise said.

Firefighters attended to small hazardous spills at both scenes, using absorbent powder to soak up motor oil and other engine fluids.

Midway RCMP are investigating both collisions. The Gazette was awaiting comment from responding Mounties at the time of filing.

