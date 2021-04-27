Greenwood hires new top administrator, financial officer

New hire combines strong financial and civic experience at the helm, says mayor Noll

The City of Greenwood hired a new CAO/CFO Friday, April 23, according to mayor Barry Noll. Photo: Jensen Edwards

The City of Greenwood has hired a new top administrator, according to Mayor Barry Noll.

Marcus Lebler, a professional accountant from Oliver, will start as Greenwood’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) on May 31. He will also serve as the city’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), giving Greenwood its first resident CFO in many years. Lebler will take over from interim CAO Ron Mattiussi and CFO Beth Burget following a transition period, Noll said.

“We wanted to have a very strong financial person at the helm, so we incorporated his two positions into one,” Noll said.

Lebler was also selected for his related experience at the Town of Oliver and the Village of Keremeos.

Greenwood has been without a permanent CAO since February, when mayor and council voted to part ways with Lebler’s predecessor, Wendy Higashi.

Ron Mattiussi was appointed as interim CAO on April 12.

