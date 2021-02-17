City of Greenwood votes to part with CAO Higashi

Mayor and council made the decision at an in-camera meeting earlier this month, says Mayor Noll

Greenwood’s Wendy Higashi served as the city’s Chief Administrative Officer from January 2017 until February 2021. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The City of Greenwood parted with its top administrator earlier this month, Mayor and council confirmed in a statement Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 17.

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Wendy Higashi, hired to manage city operations in January 2017, left her post on Feb. 2, following an in-camera vote by Mayor and council, according to Mayor Barry Noll.

“All matters pertaining to the past CAO are being held in-camera at this time,” Noll said.

Higashi’s duties have meanwhile been handled by city hall’s deputy clerk and corporate officer, Darlene Teron, Noll explained.

“Greenwood is moving in a new direction,” Noll said, adding that the city is now looking to hire a permanent CAO.

Higashi will be paid for 30 days of sick time remaining on her contract. She was not given a financial severance, according to city staff.

Higashi started her career at the city as a deputy clerk in November 2013. She was made acting CAO in 2015, accepting a full-time contract for the position two years later under former Mayor Ed Smith.

Higashi did not respond to the Times’ request for comment.

